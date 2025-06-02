Zelina Vega’s New WWE Theme Was Inspired By Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion & XG

WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega spoke with Ring the Belle about various topics, including her enthusiasm for her new entrance theme song.

Vega said, “You guys. I love my song. I know that you guys are like, oh my God, she’s just saying that. Oh my God. No, for real. I really do. And here’s why. I said to the person who does the music, I said, listen, I want Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and XG complete in a circle.”

