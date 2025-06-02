Demolition’s Barry Darsow Says CM Punk Personally Welcomed Him At WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE legend and former WWE Tag Team Champion, Barry Darsow of Demolition, spoke with Wrestling Life about several topics, including attending this year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Darsow said, “I’ll tell you what was really impressive. Bill and I, when we got to the Hall of Fame, we were in a room with Triple H and everybody. [Kevin] Nash was in there, Steve Austin. Right away, CM Punk came up to us and introduced himself. Just a really really good guy. Bruce Prichard came up, gave him a little hug, the whole deal. Undertaker’s wife [Michelle McCool] came up.”

On how it felt after being away for so long:

“It was a really good thing because we had been away for so long. With people coming up to us, Undertaker, Booker T, everybody. It was quite nice.”

You can check out Darsow’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)