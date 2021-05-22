Backstage News On WWE Announcing The Return Of Live Events With Fans

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE officially announced that the company will be resuming a touring schedule starting with the July 16th edition of Smackdown.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, wrestlers were not given a heads up about the news although people were said to have been told informally that there were plans to resume live events. It’s believed that WWE wanted to avoid information being leaked out in case plans had to be changed due to circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson noted the following regarding potential locations for summer events:

“It is expected that many, if not all of the events, will take place in markets where COVID-19 safety rules have started to become more relaxed. The Southwest and Florida seem most likely for future events, but we’ve heard Iowa and Pennsylvania have been bandied about as well.”