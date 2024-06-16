Oba Femi Segment Added To Lineup For WWE NXT On 6/18 In Orlando, FL.

WWE has announced a new segment for this coming week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The company took to social media on Sunday to confirm the addition of a promo segment featuring WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi at the weekly two-hour NXT on USA prime time Tuesday night program.

“After his successful title defense at NXT Battleground, we will hear from the North American Champion Oba Femi THIS TUESDAY on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network,” WWE NXT posted via their official X account today.

Also scheduled for the 6/18 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL:

* 25-Man Battle Royal to determine number one contender of NXT Championship

* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Michin (NXT Women’s North American Championship)

* Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Join us here at 8/7c on 6/18 for live NXT on USA results coverage from Orlando, FL.