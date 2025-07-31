Michael Hayes Believes His WWE Creative Ideas Come From God

In the recent Netflix docuseries “WWE: Unreal,” WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes shared insights on various topics, including his faith and how he draws many of his wrestling ideas from God.

This comment came after he was congratulated for organizing the main event of WrestleMania 41, which features Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

Hayes said, “I was blessed. There is no doubt this is what God wanted me to do with my life. He helps me a lot.”

He continued, “You wouldn’t believe how many ideas I get from him. He really likes wrestling.”

Hayes added, “He really does. I’m not smart enough to come up with all this shit. Somebody puts that shit in my head.”

