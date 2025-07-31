WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Seth Rollins Injury Speculation

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics.

Among them was the controversy surrounding Seth Rollins’ injury, which occurred during Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th. Dudley expressed hope that the injury is merely an elaborate ruse.

Ray said, “I hope this is an elaborate ruse, and they pull the wool over everybody’s eyes. Not because I want to be right, and I kind of said this the day after it happened, but because it’s gonna be awesome. Because I want to hear the collective gasp.”

