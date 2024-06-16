Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross Added To Lineup For WWE Raw On 6/17 In Corpus Christi, TX.

WWE has announced a new match for the June 17 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The company took to Twitter/X on Sunday afternoon to confirm the addition of a new singles bout for the 6/17 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which features a member of The New Day colliding with the leader of The Final Testament.

Xavier Woods goes one-on-one against Karrion Kross on this coming week’s WWE Raw, which is scheduled to emanate from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and airs live at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Also scheduled the 6/17 post-WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland episode of Raw:

* Carlito vs. Dragon Lee

* Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches

* Appearance by Drew McIntyre

* Fallout from WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland

Join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.