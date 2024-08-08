Backstage News On WWE Planning To Hold Another NXT Double TV Tapings

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning to hold another double television taping for NXT either on August 27th or September 3rd. WWE is said to still be in the process of deciding on the exact date of the next double-taping.

The report also noted that the double taping means NXT Level Up will be taping additional matches in the weeks prior. The recent changes for NXT Level Up are said to be part of the recent changes across the board for WWE’s production, but there haven’t been any changes with the NXT Level Up producers and staff.