Backstage News On WWE Royal Rumble Plans Being Delayed

WWE’s Royal Rumble is the start of the road to WrestleMania, but have they started construction on that proverbial road yet?

According to a new report by Ringside News, “Vince [McMahon] is way behind.” There are many things to blame for this including “the void of leadership at the top, namely Bruce [Prichard].” This has kept Royal Rumble plans from getting off the ground.

A tenured member of the creative team revealed that they haven’t started booking the Royal Rumble card, the Royal Rumble match, or even discussing potential winners at this point. It was reiterated once again how behind everyone is right now.

There are a lot of things going on that have preoccupied Vince McMahon’s time. Bruce Prichard has not changed up his leadership tactics, and now they are looking at a Royal Rumble event with nothing nailed down yet.

There are betting odds out for the Royal Rumble, and Rhea Ripley is even the most likely to win the women’s match. Don’t take those odds as a sign of who is really most likely to win. They aren’t even close to coming up with that decision within the company right now.