WWE Hall Of Famer On Fans Possibly Getting Tired Of Cody Rhodes’ Babyface Character

Eric Bischoff, a WWE Hall of Famer, discussed Cody Rhodes’ reign as Undisputed WWE Champion on his podcast, Wise Choices, and whether or not Rhodes would be better off pursuing the title.

Bischoff said, “It’s a great question. And the honest answer is I’m not sure yet. The one thing — and I noticed this a couple of weeks ago, is that Cody Rhodes is as close to that traditional ultra-babyface character that we’ve seen in a long time. Probably since John Cena, and maybe in some ways, even more so than John Cena. Because John Cena obviously, through various times throughout his career, of course he was like the — you know, he had that rapper kind of gimmick going on. And it was good and it worked; it was timely. But that didn’t really feel like the real John Cena, at least not to me personally, because I know John and I’ve worked with him.”

“But with Cody Rhodes, what you see in the ring is not far from the real guy. And I think when you have that ‘pure as the driven snow’ babyface that Cody’s representing right now, there is a chance that some people will tire of it. And that character will need to get an edge, because if you look across the landscape of television, movie, and TV characters, especially in wrestling, they liked that babyface but with that fine line where they could cross that line and get pretty vicious. So far, I haven’t seen a lot of that out of Cody. So far, I haven’t seen any fatigue in the audience, because they’re just getting a little bit tired of the pure babyface. But we’ll see, time will tell. One thing I do know is that Cody is a very, very smart guy and he’s surrounded by a lot of really smart people that can kind of see and sense that happening, maybe before the audience in general does. And hopefully, if that’s the case, they’ll make some very subtle shifts in the way he’s being presented, and voila! We may have a new version of Cody Rhodes or not, we’ll see that the American Nightmare thing could work in a lot of different ways.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: