Backstage News On WWE Talent Releases And Non-Compete Clauses

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE released several notable main roster and NXT talents on Friday, May 2, 2025, as part of an ongoing round of roster cuts under the TKO Group Holdings structure. Now, further information has surfaced regarding the specifics of those releases.

According to Fightful Select, main roster names including Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance are all believed to be under 90-day non-compete clauses, unless their contracts had reached natural expiration—which has not yet been confirmed.

The report adds that Baszler’s release was particularly surprising, given she had re-signed with WWE last year and had recently been assisting talents at the WWE Performance Center. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai has already generated external interest from various wrestling promotions and top agents.

On the NXT side, WWE also released several rising and developmental stars including Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang), Jakara Jackson, Eddy Thorpe, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, and Riley Osborne. Most of the NXT talent are under 30-day non-compete clauses, during which they will continue to receive pay.

The release of Jakara Jackson had reportedly been expected internally, as she had been quietly separated from her former faction partner Lash Legend on NXT programming in recent weeks.

These cuts come just one day after WWE laid off numerous corporate and digital staff members, including longtime on-air host Ryan Pappolla and creative executive Christine Lubrano. The back-to-back rounds of cuts are believed to be part of cost-cutting and restructuring measures.

This marks another significant roster shake-up. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on the released talents and where they may land next.