Backstage Update On Jeff Cobb Following His “Retirement” Post On Social Media

As reported by PWMania.com, speculation surrounding Jeff Cobb’s next move in professional wrestling continues to escalate, with fresh developments suggesting that the powerhouse athlete is on the verge of a high-profile WWE debut—despite recently declaring his retirement.

Back in March 2025, it was reported that WWE had expressed significant interest in Cobb, who gained international recognition through his dominant run in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), as well as notable appearances in AEW and Lucha Underground under the name Matanza Cueto. NJPW later officially confirmed Cobb’s departure in a public statement, and it’s now known that he completed his obligations with the company on April 18th.

Cobb added intrigue to his future by posting a cryptic message on his personal Twitter/X account:

“16 years is a long time to work, Happy Retirement to me…. I’ll let the waves take me to my next destination.”

While the message led some fans to believe Cobb was stepping away from wrestling entirely, others viewed it as a symbolic farewell to his time in Japan. The reference to “waves” was widely interpreted as a metaphor for an upcoming journey—possibly to WWE.

That interpretation appears to be accurate. According to Fightful Select, Cobb is still set to join WWE, despite the “retirement” tease. While it remains unclear which brand he will debut on, sources have confirmed that he has secured a “good deal” with the company.

Popular insider account @WrestleVotes also recently noted that Cobb’s name has been brought up in WWE creative meetings, indicating that his debut could happen sooner rather than later.

Known for his explosive in-ring style—blending sheer power with surprising agility—Jeff Cobb has earned praise for standout matches against top stars like Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega. His arrival in WWE would mark a major signing for the company and potentially shake up any roster he lands on.

WWE has yet to officially comment on Cobb’s status, but with multiple credible reports aligning and Cobb’s NJPW chapter now closed, all eyes are on when—and how—his WWE debut will unfold.

