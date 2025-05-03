Photo: New WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE is set to host its SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As the highly anticipated event approaches, the match card has not yet been announced. A new promotional poster for SummerSlam features notable wrestlers, including CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena.

You can check out the poster below.