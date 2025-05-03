Cora Jade Reveals Her Post-WWE Ring Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cora Jade was among those released during WWE’s latest round of cuts, which affected both the main roster and NXT.

Following her release, Jade announced on her official Twitter (X) account that she will be reverting to her previous ring name, Elayna Black. She updated her Twitter handle and stated, “Hit me up [email protected].”

Before signing with WWE, Jade used the name Elayna Black while competing for promotions such as GCW, Glory Pro, and AEW.