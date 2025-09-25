Backstage News On WWE’s Creative Plans For TNA’s NXT Invasion

PWMania.com previously reported that an all-out war erupted between the TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT rosters this past Tuesday night on NXT TV.

The show concluded with a TNA invasion, where TNA stars stood triumphantly over their NXT counterparts.

According to Fightful Select, the TNA invasion of NXT is intended to be a long-term storyline involving both companies.

The report mentions that TNA does not currently have any scheduled TV tapings after Bound For Glory 2025 next month, although they do have an event planned for Orlando, Florida, in November, with no venue announced yet.

This situation is reportedly intentional, as TNA and NXT plan to develop this storyline well beyond Bound For Glory, and TNA may be considering taping episodes of iMPACT! at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Furthermore, it would not be surprising to see some unconventional or unique elements introduced in TNA programming following Bound For Glory. If TNA tapes iMPACT! at the WWE Performance Center, those events will not be listed on ticketing websites for the time being. Additionally, WWE is rumored to be accelerating NXT’s presence on TNA programming.

Last Tuesday’s NXT featured many familiar faces who had not previously appeared as part of the TNA and NXT partnership, while some notable names were excluded.

Fightful reports that certain talents were not featured because WWE preferred to keep them off the show. Additionally, reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) have been suggested to be part of the angle.