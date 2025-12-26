Backstage Update On The Hardys’ Contract Status With TNA

As previously reported by PWMania.com, pro wrestling legend and former TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy announced on his Twitter (X) account on December 22 that he and his brother Jeff Hardy, collectively known as The Hardys, had signed a new contract with the company. However, this statement contradicted an earlier report from Fightful Select, which claimed that The Hardys had not yet signed new contracts, although both legends were expected to reach agreements soon.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, TNA sources are “adamant” that negotiations for The Hardys’ new deal are still ongoing and should be finalized shortly.

The report also noted that TNA is working to sign several other wrestlers currently on short-term contracts to new agreements that have been in progress recently.

With TNA’s upcoming debut on the AMC Network and AMC+ approaching, it makes sense for the company to finalize multiple contracts before their debut on January 15th.