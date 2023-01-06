Backstage News on WWE’s Interest In NJPW’s Hikuleo

WWE officials are said to be interested in NJPW superstar Hikuleo.

According to Fightful Select, WWE executives have expressed internal interest in signing Hikuleo.

The interest has been noted for several months. Furthermore, in a situation similar to Finn Balor assisting Dragon Lee in getting the ball rolling on signing with WWE, word is that intermediaries have been used in many cases, including this one, to express interest to the talent themselves.

There has been no word on whether WWE has made contact with Hikuleo or when his NJPW contract will expire.

PWMania.com previously reported that Jay White has challenged Hikuelo to a “Loser Leaves Japan” match at an upcoming NJPW event. It should be noted that there is no indication that the White vs. Hikuleo match is linked to WWE’s interest.

Hikuleo, who turns 32 on February 7, stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 264 pounds. He began wrestling in November 2016 and has trained at Team 3D Academy, the NJPW Dojo, and the Fale Dojo. The former Bullet Club member is of Tongan descent and the nephew and adopted son of King Haku (aka Meng) and Dorothy. Hikuleo is the half-brother of NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa’s cousin and adopted brother, and Bad Luck Fale’s adopted cousin.

Hikuleo worked three AEW matches in 2021 and 2022, as well as a dozen Impact Wrestling matches in the same years. In 2018, and 2019, he worked the joint ROH-NJPW shows, and in October 2019, he worked three dates on the ROH UK tour.