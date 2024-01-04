Backstage News On WWE’s Moral Under Triple H And Kevin Dunn’s Replacement

On the latest Figure Four Daily podcast, Bryan Alvarez and Lance Storm discussed Kevin Dunn’s departure from WWE. Dunn is said to have decided to leave the company at the end of last month.

Storm stated that he never had a face-to-face conversation with Kevin Dunn during his time in WWE. Alvarez mentioned Dunn’s lack of a “stellar reputation” while he was there.

“The guy didn’t have a stellar reputation, I gotta say,” Alvarez stated. “A lot of people [are] happy he’s gone. Kind of like a lot of people who were happy that Vince was gone. It’s almost like two peas in a pod.”

Storm recalled when the XFL debuted and Vince McMahon wasn’t at RAW and SmackDown every week. He said, “The days when Hunter was there instead of Vince, life was better.” Alvarez followed up on stories he’d heard. He said, “I’ve heard all sorts of stories about morale after Vince was gone. People like working under Triple H a heck of a lot more than they did working under ole Vince. That I can tell you.”

“As far as Vince and Triple H, one thing I heard somebody say yesterday, who has been a long time, was you know ‘one of the big differences is I have never seen Triple H blow his stack over anything. Like not one time ever have I seen him totally flip out.’ Vince, he could be a complete maniac sometimes.’ They said, ‘Not one time. Not one time have I ever seen him have a blow up.’ Much easier work environment with ole Vince and Kevin Dunn gone. So it’s a new 2024.”

On who is replacing Dunn, Alvarez said, “I heard a name. I’m not sure. I didn’t recognize the name. I’m not sure if this is for sure who it’s going to be…Marty Miller is the name I was told.”

