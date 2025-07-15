Updated Lineup For WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE

Following Monday night’s post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and the Evolution 2 episode of RAW, the company announced the updated lineup for next month’s SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE).

New Women’s World Champion Naomi will defend her title in a triple threat match against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will defend her title against Lyra Valkyria. Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER will defend his title against “The Best in the World” CM Punk.

Other previously announced matches include Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and a tag team match featuring “The Viper” Randy Orton and Jelly Roll facing “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Maverick” Logan Paul. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will also defend her title against the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

