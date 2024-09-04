Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Giulia

International wrestling star Giulia made her debut as an official member of the NXT roster during the 2024 WWE NXT No Mercy PLE.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful.com, Giulia signed a long-term deal with WWE, and her time in NXT will be determined by how quickly she adapts to the American television style.

Giulia is expected to be positioned as one of NXT’s top stars as the brand moves to The CW Network.

Giulia’s change in style in NXT is said to be of little concern, as several sources dismissed the idea that she was ‘too stiff’ back in April.

Brennan also stated, “Fightful Select has learned that Giulia vs Roxanne Perez has been WWE’s goal since Giulia’s signing with NXT in April. NXT sources expect Giulia vs Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship to take place on the CW debut episode of NXT.”