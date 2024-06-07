Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Logan Paul’s Next Match

In the few short years since he made his in-ring debut, Logan Paul has gone a long way in the WWE.

Paul’s only worked five matches in 2024, the most recent of which was his unsuccessful challenge to Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event from the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last month.

Paul won the United States Championship when he defeated Rey Mysterio on November 4, 2023, at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He has defended it twice since then, winning via DQ over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble in January and then defeating Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat at WrestleMania XL.

WWE has recently teased an upcoming match between Paul and LA Knight. However, the date of such a match has not been confirmed, with some speculating that it could be saved for Money in the Bank in July, SummerSlam in August, or Clast at the Castle this month.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul is expected to face Knight at Clast at the Castle. The program is expected to begin on tonight’s SmackDown.

It’s possible that WWE will announce the Clash at the Castle match on tonight’s episode.