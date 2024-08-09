Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For NXT On The CW Network

WWE NXT is preparing to make its debut on The CW Network in a few months and has major plans in place.

NXT will visit Allstate Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1, and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8, for the first two episodes of NXT on CW. WWE has also announced special appearances by CM Punk in Chicago and Randy Orton in St. Louis. Tickets for both concerts will go on sale Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

WWE is expected to pack those shows with significant matchups. WWE and The CW Network signed a five-year deal last November.

According to PWInsider.com, there has been talk inside the company about staging events outside of the Performance Center more frequently than it already does. They feel that the transfer to the network will boost NXT’s reputation.

Internally, the expectation is that NXT will serve as an entry point for younger audiences who discover the product. WWE also intends to feature more main roster talent as possible regulars and guest stars to bolster the brand.