Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For NXT Star Keanu Carver

WWE star Keanu Carver has established himself as NXT’s latest powerhouse since transitioning from EVOLVE to the developmental brand in January of this year.

Since arriving in NXT, Carver has been on a destructive path, and there seem to be significant plans for him moving forward.

According to Bodyslam+, sources indicate that Carver is expected to play a pivotal role in the NXT men’s division moving ahead. It was also reported that he is anticipated to pursue Tony D’Angelo’s NXT Championship soon. D’Angelo won the title by pinning Joe Hendry in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Stand & Deliver earlier this month.

Carver made headlines by attacking Hendry at NXT Revenge Week One last Tuesday night. The former EVOLVE star interrupted Hendry’s concert and left him with a serious injury following a vicious assault, during which he overpowered several security officials. Carver will face Hendry one-on-one next Tuesday.

Previously, Carver competed for the NXT Championship as part of a seven-man Ladder Match for the then-vacant title on the February 3rd episode of NXT. Although he didn’t win the match, Carver left a lasting impression by ripping a ladder in half.