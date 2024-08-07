Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For NXT TV

WWE announced on Tuesday that the first two episodes of NXT on The CW would be taped at Allstate Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1, and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8.

WWE has also announced special performances by CM Punk in Chicago and Randy Orton in St. Louis. Tickets for both concerts will go on sale Thursday, August 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

According to Dave Meltzer, NXT’s move to the road for these two shows “does not mean it will become a major arena show every week.” Instead, WWE is currently planning for NXT to largely air “in Orlando at the Performance Center, but will run at arenas when they deem it makes sense to do so.”

According to the reported, WWE believed it made sense to debut the show on The CW at larger arenas in its first few weeks. One person participating claimed, “It’s only the first two weeks that will be outside of Orlando. Obviously, based on ticket demand and other factors, no decisions are final.”

WWE is anticipated to pack those shows with significant matchups. WWE and The CW Network signed a five-year deal last November.