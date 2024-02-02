Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Rhea Ripley At Elimination Chamber

The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will be a memorable event for many, including Rhea Ripley.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, and will be broadcast on Peacock. This is the latest city to pay WWE to hold an event in its own market.

WWE previously held the Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, featuring Triple H vs. The Undertaker. That show also featured a tag team match between John Cena and Charlotte Flair, with Becky Lynch opening the show.

Ripley, who is from Australia, will appear on the card as she attempts to retain her Women’s World Title heading into WrestleMania 40 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE intends to have Ripley defend her title against Nia Jax at the show. There will also be Elimination Chamber matches for both men and women.