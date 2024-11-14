Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Second Episode Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. Nonetheless, the company is already hard at work on the second episode.

The special first aired on NBC from 1985 until 1991, and then on FOX in 1992. WWE revived it in prime time in March 2006, when it returned to NBCU for Raw on the USA Network. It lasted till August 2008.

WrestleVotes stated that WWE intends to hold the second version of the quarterly special on January 25th. The location or venue has yet to be determined.

This will be a rapid turnaround for the NBC special, taking place one week before the Royal Rumble PLE.