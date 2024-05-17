Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Title Match At Clash At The Castle

Although WWE is quickly nearing its next PLE, King and Queen of the Ring, later this month, they will have to turn around for Clash at the Castle at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The tournament’s finals will take place at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, with WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul.

Damian Priest, the World Heavyweight Champion, will not defend his title on the show. Instead, WWE is saving his next title defense for Drew McIntyre. On a recent RAW episode, Priest stated that after McIntyre has been medically cleared, he will give him the next title shot.

McIntyre has stayed on television since WrestleMania, but he is not working house shows due to a hyperextended elbow sustained during the match.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer announced that McIntyre vs. Priest is expected to take place, as fans had speculated.

It’s likely that CM Punk, who is slated to return to in-ring action in the coming months, will get involved and cost McIntyre the title, furthering their feud. Priest successfully retained his championship over Jey Uso at Backlash France, courtesy to Judgment Day’s outside meddling.