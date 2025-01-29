Backstage News On WWE’s Touring Schedule Plans For NXT

According to Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan, WWE is expected to continue holding episodes of NXT outside of the Performance Center, with the current plan of holding two tapings per month on the road while other shows will be held from the PC.

There is no word yet on whether this is a long-term plan or if the road tapings will increase in frequency down the line. Several sources have said they can see more dates taking place outside of Orlando, Florida, in the future. This taping schedule will reportedly allow WWE to tape WWE LFG and the like at the PC.