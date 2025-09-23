Backstage Praise For Becky Lynch After AJ Lee’s Return At Wrestlepalooza

As previously reported, WWE officials were pleased with the mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, which saw AJ Lee team with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

The bout marked Lee’s first match in ten years, as well as the longest match of her career.

According to Fightful Select, Becky Lynch has developed a strong reputation for working effectively with talent returning after long absences.

WWE sources pointed to her past matches with Lita at Elimination Chamber 2022, Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris, and Trish Stratus in 2023 as prime examples.

The praise for Lynch has reportedly come from multiple sources, including members of the locker room. It was also noted that Lynch views working with returning stars as a welcome challenge, and WWE has come to trust her in these situations.

Furthermore, the report adds that several returning women’s wrestlers have specifically requested to work with Lynch upon their comeback.