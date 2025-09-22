Backstage Reaction To AJ Lee’s Performance At WWE WrestlePalooza

At Saturday night’s WWE WrestlePalooza PLE on ESPN, AJ Lee made her in-ring return after 10 years, teaming with CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

According to Fightful Select, the backstage reaction to Lee’s comeback was described as “very positive,” with many within WWE feeling she delivered a strong performance.

The report also highlighted that Becky Lynch received significant praise for her role in the match.

A veteran in the company noted that Lynch has consistently helped guide talent returning from long absences and did the same with Lee, who was wrestling her first match since May 2015.