Backstage Reaction To Damon Kemp’s WWE Departure

Damon Kemp, Gable Steveson’s brother, announced his departure from WWE on Monday. This came after Gable was released by the company earlier this year, with reports claiming he “wasn’t cutting it” as a pro wrestler.

Kemp stated, “As of today, I am no longer under contract with WWE. Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had. For business inquiries – [email protected].”

Kemp, real name Bobby Steveson, will begin taking bookings on August 12 after signing with WWE in August 2021 and progressing well following his NXT debut later that year, where he was originally a member of Diamond Mine. The following year, he turned heel against the faction and was later teamed up with the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Kemp’s final WWE match was on June 25, when he lost to Tavion Heights in a singles match. According to Fightful, Kemp’s departure was not part of a round of WWE cuts. Instead, his contract was not renewed.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Kemp’s release surprised many people within WWE.

Meltzer stated, “I’ve asked around with people that know him, and I’ve heard basically contradictory stories, but what I will say is that the people who are around are all surprised.”