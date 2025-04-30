Backstage Reaction To Rusev’s WWE Return

Former United States Champion Rusev is officially back on WWE television, and his return is already creating a major buzz behind the scenes.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, the internal reaction to Rusev’s comeback on the April 21, 2025 episode of Monday Night RAW has been “notably warm,” with multiple members of the WWE roster reportedly expressing interest in working with the Bulgarian star in the near future.

Rusev made his long-awaited return after a five-year absence during a segment involving the newly crowned World Tag Team Champions, The New Day, and Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa). Rusev interrupted the in-ring confrontation and made an immediate impact by laying out Otis and Tozawa, signaling a potential storyline direction.

WWE has since confirmed that Rusev will step back into the ring next week on RAW in a one-on-one match against Otis.

This marks Rusev’s first WWE match since 2020, and early signs suggest he could be positioned for a strong push going forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Rusev’s return and upcoming WWE programming.