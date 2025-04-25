Backstage Reactions To The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Absence

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s absence from WWE WrestleMania 41 continues to spark discussion among fans and talent alike, especially following his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. There, The Rock addressed his decision to step away from the WWE Title storyline, citing concerns about Elimination Chamber ticket sales as a key factor behind his initial involvement. His alliance with John Cena and heel turn during the Chamber event were part of a calculated move to boost interest. However, following that storyline peak, The Rock stated he felt his role as the “Final Boss” had reached a natural conclusion—leading to his quiet exit from television.

The Rock went on to praise the WrestleMania 41 match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena but admitted he would have “finessed things a little differently on how they got there.” His lack of presence and promotion surrounding the biggest event of the year, however, drew criticism—most notably from SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca, to which The Rock responded publicly on social media.

According to Fightful Select, several WWE talent took note of The Rock’s absence from both television and any promotional activities leading up to WrestleMania. One talent specifically pointed out that it wasn’t until after the event that The Rock addressed anything publicly—mostly to speak about being brought in to aid ticket sales and to express some of his issues with how the show was handled.

Creative sources told Fightful that there was never a solid plan for The Rock to appear at WrestleMania after Elimination Chamber. Although many assumed things might change post-Chamber, he was never factored heavily into the promotional buildup. A source confirmed that Rock being called in to boost ticket sales was indeed the case, and not part of a long-term storyline arc.

Backstage, the reaction to The Rock’s absence and subsequent comments leaned more toward confusion than frustration. A veteran talent recalled how the roster always appreciates having The Rock at events, but referenced a quote from a top star last year: “the card is at the mercy of Dwayne.” This line still resonates with many and reflects the duality of his involvement—his presence brings star power, but his influence can also overshadow existing plans.

One person Fightful spoke to believed The Rock may have been attempting an “overcorrection” this year after the backlash he faced in 2024 for being too involved. Despite this year being a very different scenario, there was a notable lack of promotion or even acknowledgment of WrestleMania from him. One talent put it bluntly:

“We all found it kind of weird that he didn’t promote the show at all.”

While speculation about backstage friction between The Rock and Triple H has circulated among fans, several sources say there’s no indication of such tensions trickling down to the roster. Most within WWE are simply puzzled by how things played out, especially given The Rock’s major role just weeks earlier.