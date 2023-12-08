Backstage Talk About NXT Star Being Called Up To The WWE Main Roster

As the company approaches 2024, WWE may call up one NXT star to the main roster in the near future.

Before they can do so, WWE will finish the year with its final premium live event, NXT Deadline, on Saturday night from Bridgeport, CT at The Total Mortgage Arena.

The show revolves around the two Iron Survivor matches, with the winners becoming the next contenders for the Men’s and Women’s titles. Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate will compete in the men’s match, while Tiffany Stratton will compete against Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley in the women’s match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that there has been talk of Bate joining the main roster.

Meltzer stated that with Vince McMahon out of the picture and Triple H in charge of main roster creative, his size is no longer an issue.

Bate previously held the NXT UK Championship.