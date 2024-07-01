Backstage Update On Asuka’s WWE Status

Due to an injury, one of WWE’s top wrestlers will be out of action for some time.

That star is Asuka, who has been sidelined following knee surgery. It all began in March, when fans noticed her limping during the final moments of a SmackDown episode, after teaming with Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in losses to Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega at WWE house shows.

There were concerns that Asuka was suffering from an injury, as she appeared to have a leg injury during the main event segment in which Damage CTRL defeated Bayley. She continued to work matches, including Backlash France in April, where she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

After announcing that she was taking a break due to a knee injury, she underwent surgery and began rehabilitation. She has documented her journey in a series of vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated in a Q&A that Asuka will not be back in the ring by the end of the year.

Sapp stated, “[Asuka is] not expected back by the end of the year, according to people in WWE. But anything can happen. [I] don’t know the type of surgery yet.”