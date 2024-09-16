Backstage Update On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Status

Due to injury, Charlotte Flair missed the entirety of 2024.

In a December WWE SmackDown match against Asuka, the top star tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The nasty moment occurred when Flair did a spot in the corner, appeared to twist while falling, and immediately grabbed her knee.

Following the surgery, she has been rehabbing and documenting her progress. These types of injuries usually keep an athlete out for 9-12 months. Flair is no different.

As previously reported by PWN, the former WWE Women’s Champion is scheduled to return in November. There had been rumors that WWE had begun developing creative plans for Flair.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that she has not yet been cleared, and that “WWE believe there will still be some time before she returns to the ring as the injuries that she sustained were severe.” Flair was reportedly ahead of schedule with her rehabilitation in February.

According to a WWE source, the company is unlikely to make creative plans for her until she is medically cleared.