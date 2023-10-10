Backstage Update On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE

Fans hoping to see CM Punk return to WWE may have to wait a little longer after he was released from AEW.

As previously stated last week, there were conflicting reports regarding whether Punk and WWE were in talks to bring him back. The original report stated that no agreement had been reached, but that the two parties were in talks, with Punk intending to return. The Survivor Series, which takes place next month in Chicago, has been speculated as a possible return date for Punk.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Punk is not planning a return to WWE, according to those who have heard from him.

One higher-up in WWE said, “Any reports of CM Punk signing with WWE are completely false, and additionally, as of October 10, the claim internally is that WWE is not in conversations with CM Punk about a comeback. There were several in the company that wanted to make that clear for fans expecting to see him at Survivor Series this year.”

Furthermore, WWE sources insist that the two parties are not currently speaking. One source confirmed that a previous report about Punk sending feelers to WWE was correct and that Punk was waiting to see if WWE would approach him.

Several WWE wrestlers inquired about the rumors this week and were told that he would not be returning to the company at this time.

Concerning the television teases, a higher-up and a top WWE talent both stated, “They’re sure that most of them are not cleared beforehand, and might be wrestlers doing it themselves, with the WWE talent saying they might even be doing it to get under CM Punk’s skin.”