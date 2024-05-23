Backstage Update On CM Punk’s Status For WWE King And Queen Of The Ring

Fans are wondering if CM Punk will travel to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, as WWE is scheduled to visit the country for the first time in 2019.

The show is set to take place at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against Logan Paul. The pre-show begins at 12 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 1 p.m. ET.

Other notable matchups include the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as well as WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable.

Years ago, Punk tweeted at The Miz, telling him to suck a “blood money-covered d*ck in Saudi Arabia.” Despite his injury, CM Punk has been working pre-shows for WWE’s PLEs. Saudi Arabia has previously been known to pay a lot of money for certain wrestlers like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and even Shawn Michaels, who came out of retirement for one match.

PWInsider.com reports Punk will not be in Jeddah for King and Queen of the Ring this weekend, as he will be commentating on Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships in Philadelphia.