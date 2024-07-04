Backstage Update On Daniel Garcia’s Contract Status With AEW

AEW star Daniel Garcia’s current contract with the company is set to expire this fall, which means he will be a free agent at that time. Fightful Select reports that the belief is Garcia will be sticking around with the company, with one source even telling Fightful that he has already re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, but that has not been confirmed.

It was also noted on the report that the source said Garcia’s future will likely come into focus soon and some light will be shed on what his future will be. Garcia tried out for WWE in 2021 and wrestled on NXT television as part of his tryout. Garcia has been one of the company’s fastest rising and most popular stars over the past few years and he is a former one-time ROH Pure Champion.