Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status Following His Elimination Chamber Victory

Drew McIntyre has had a very significant week.

The top WWE star has turned heel and has received praise for his character work on television as WrestleMania season approaches. His contract is set to expire following WrestleMania.

He won the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match last Saturday, defeating Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul. As a result of his victory, Drew will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

On Tuesday, rumors circulated that McIntyre had signed a new contract with WWE. According to PWInsider, this is not the case, and McIntyre’s contract situation has not changed.

Everyone in WWE is operating under the assumption that a deal will be reached eventually. It was also revealed that McIntyre legitimately ruptured his eardrum during the chamber bout. It does not appear that he will miss any time, as he appeared on Monday’s Raw from San Jose.