Backstage Update On How Soon Trinity Could Return To WWE

As previously reported by PWMania.com, it was mentioned by Fightful Select earlier in the week that reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Trinity is set to conclude her contractual obligations with the company soon and immediately following that, she will most likely be returning to WWE.

PWInsider.com has provided an update to that report, where they revealed that Trinity could be making her return to the WWE as soon as the end of this month.

It was also mentioned that the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion is still expected to defend her championship against Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 13th and that she is also expected to work a pair of television tapings that take place after that.

Trinity, who worked as Naomi in WWE, could make her return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble event, which takes place on Saturday, January 27th from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.