Jakara Jackson Addresses Her WWE Release, Teases What’s Next For Her

Former WWE NXT star Jakara Jackson took to her Twitter account to comment on her release from the company and tease her next steps.
Jacksons aid, “June 1st I will officially be back on my bs😌stay tuned. Until then don’t worry bout me- worry bout ya pockets. Thank you @wwe @wwenxt for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential. Long live thee Goal Digga✔️ Booking: [email protected].”
June 1st I will officially be back on my bs😌stay tuned. Until then don’t worry bout me- worry bout ya pockets.
–
Thank you @wwe @wwenxt for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential
–
Long live thee Goal Digga✔️
–
Booking: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/8bltluDGrs
— Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 5, 2025