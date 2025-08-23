Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Sunday, August 24th, and Saturday, November 29th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE NXT Heatwave on Sunday, August 24th in Lowell has 1,262 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Sunday, August 24th in New Castle has 7,646 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, August 25th in Birmingham, UK has 10,423 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Tuesday, August 26th in Manchester has 5,399 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Wednesday, August 27th in Leeds has 5,800 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Thursday, August 28th in Cardiff has 4,514 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 5th in Chicago has 11,496 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Saturday, September 6th in Charleston has 583 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Sunday, September 7th in Augusta has 448 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 8th in Milwaukee has 5,936 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 12th in Norfolk has 6,003 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 15th in Springfield has 6,262 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 19th in Toledo has 3,983 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 22nd in Evansville has 3,582 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 26th in Orlando has 6,016 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 29th in Raleigh has 5,722 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 3rd in Cincinnati has 3,120 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 6th in Dallas has 5,996 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 17th in San Jose has 7,007 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 20th in Sacramento has 5,396 tickets sold.

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29th in San Diego has 27,143 tickets sold.