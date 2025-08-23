Killer Kross Set For House Of Glory Debut This October

House of Glory Wrestling has announced that former WWE star Killer Kross will make his debut for the promotion at the “With Glory Comes Pride” event on Friday, October 10th, in Queens, New York.

Tickets for the show, which will stream live on TrillerTV+, are available at this link.

Killer Kross has built a reputation across the globe as one of the most dangerous and unpredictable competitors in the industry. Known for his ruthless aggression, unmatched intensity, and psychological warfare, Kross is set to bring an entirely new level of chaos to the HOG roster.

This monumental debut will be part of another action-packed night of professional wrestling at House of Glory. Fans can expect the unexpected as Kross makes his long-awaited arrival, and the locker room has officially been put on notice—nobody is safe.