Dani Palmer Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star Dani Palmer was among the talents released this past weekend.

Palmer took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on her release and reflect on her final match with the company.

In her post, she wrote, “The match I tore my knee in…my last match. I’m so glad I finished it. I had A BLAST every time I stepped in that ring. I created this fun pin sequence and it’s up for grabs now. [WWE referee] Jeremy Marcus and Kali Armstrong you guys are the best and It makes me smile so big that I was in there for the last time with you guys.”

You can check out Palmer’s comments below.