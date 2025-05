WWE veteran Big E recently announced his engagement to his partner, Kris Yim, on his Instagram account. He expressed his excitement by writing, “I can’t wait to be your husband.”

Kris Yim is the sister of current WWE star Michin (Mia Yim). Big E and Kris officially revealed their relationship in April 2024 and have been together since then.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we send our congratulations to the couple.

