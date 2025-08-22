AAA Stars Give Mixed Reaction To WWE Partnership Speech At Triplemania

WWE President Nick Khan recently addressed the AAA roster backstage at Triplemanía XXXIII, assuring the luchadors that WWE’s involvement with the promotion is not about “taking over the product.”

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan made it clear that WWE’s goal was to expand AAA’s reach and help its talent gain more global exposure. “Khan gave a speech to the talent before the show and told them he wanted to make it clear that WWE is not there to take over the product,” Dave Meltzer wrote. “They are only there to assist them in being seen globally, and to ultimately put more money into all of their pockets.”

Despite the reassurance, the reaction among AAA talent was described as “mixed.”

While some performers were said to be “hopeful” about the partnership, others expressed concern over new restrictions in their contracts.

The updated deals reportedly prevent talent from taking independent bookings in the United States, which has long been an important source of income for many luchadors.

The collaboration has already seen WWE talent appear at AAA’s biggest event of the year, including Dominik Mysterio, who competed for the AAA Mega Championship in a fatal four-way match at Triplemanía XXXIII.