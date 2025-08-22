Stephanie Vaquer Issues Statement On Naomi’s Pregnancy

Big changes have hit the women’s division ahead of WWE Clash in Paris. Naomi, who was originally scheduled to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer, is officially out of the match due to her pregnancy.

Vaquer responded publicly with a heartfelt message to Naomi, blending congratulations with her trademark playful edge.

“I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way ❤️. Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris 🙃☺️😆.

Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita. I’m already ready for Paris and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back 💪🔥.”

The news has thrown WWE’s plans for the Paris event into question, as Naomi’s title defense was one of the marquee matches on the card. With Vaquer still confirmed for the show, an announcement regarding her new opponent or the championship’s status is expected soon.