Braun Strowman Jokes Paul Heyman Is “Sensitive” After Twitter Exchange

Former WWE star Braun Strowman has responded to Paul Heyman after a brief social media exchange stemming from comments made on the October 6th, 2025 edition of WWE RAW.

During the show, Heyman claimed that Bronson Reed was “the only person to ever put Roman Reigns on a stretcher.” Strowman, who memorably feuded with Reigns in 2017 and was part of multiple stretcher angles with him, reacted on Twitter/X with a jab at Heyman, writing:

“😂😂😂😂😂 yea ok Oswald Cobblepot [The Penguin]!”

Heyman later replied by saying he was “relieved to learn that Braun Strowman is still alive.”

Speaking to TMZ.com, Strowman addressed Heyman’s remarks and the unexpected back-and-forth.

“I keep getting this tweeting with Paul Heyman. I never even talked about Paul or acknowledged Paul. I don’t know why he got so upset and came at me… Especially because he gets to see my face every commercial break on SmackDown, and let’s be for real, if anybody knows about me having a show about ordering everything on the menu, you think Paul would know.”

Strowman continued, suggesting Heyman’s reaction may have come from sensitivity or missing his presence in WWE.

“I have no idea (why Heyman wrote what he did about me). I guess I struck a nerve or something. I don’t know. I didn’t deliberately, intentionally mean to talk to him or any of that stuff. I don’t know what’s going on, and maybe he’s just sensitive or something or maybe he misses me. That’s probably what it is.”

He also humorously speculated that the exchange might be linked to WWE’s current ratings.

“I think the ratings are struggling a little bit and they realize that when The Monster’s on TV, he draws ratings so who knows?”

Strowman currently stars in the WWE Studios–produced television series “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” which airs Fridays on the USA Network following SmackDown.