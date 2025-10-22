Bully Ray And Dolph Ziggler Believe Bron Breakker Deserves A Main Event Shot

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray and Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) discussed Bron Breakker’s rise in WWE and whether the young powerhouse is ready for the main event scene.

Bully Ray praised Breakker’s presentation and championship presence, emphasizing that he already looks like a top-tier star.

“I see Bron Breakker walking with that championship, and I was like, ‘holy sh*t, he looks like the real deal. He looks like he could be that champion right now,’” Bully said.

Ziggler echoed that sentiment, arguing that WWE should give Breakker the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level.

“There’s one way to find out. Throw his ass in the deep end and let’s go,” Ziggler stated. “Because if you’re getting behind somebody, a lot of people have been bringing up the last few years, and especially the last few weeks and months. If somebody’s ready and they’re not 45, who the hell cares? Put them in the main event and give them a shot. Give them a chance. It used to be sink or swim. Why not do it now?”

Ziggler added that WWE has invested heavily in its next generation of stars, and talents like Breakker are prime candidates to rise to the top.

“You’ve taken care of these people. You’ve put them in a great spot. They look like breakout stars ready to happen. You got to give them the big shot and see if they deliver.”